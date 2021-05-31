After comical act in Yeh Teri Galiyan, actress Lopamudra Das is impressing audience in Huma Qureshi-starrer ‘Maharani’

Mumbai: After winning hearts with her adorable and hilarious act as Moushumi on ZEE TV’s Yeh Teri Galiyan, actress Lopamudra Das is seen in a challenging role in director Subhash Kapoor’s recently released web series Maharani opposite Huma Qureshi. Maharani is streaming on SonyLiv since May 28.

Lopamudra considers herself lucky to have got this opportunity to work with National Award-winning filmmaker Subhash Kapoor, who has movies like Phas Gaye Re Obama, Jolly LLB 1 and 2 under his belt.

The young actress also had a gala time shooting with Huma, who is pushed into Bihar politics as chief minister in the series. In the political drama Lopamudra is seen playing a role of a journalist.

Now, this is a happy coincidence that before she tried her hands in acting, Lopamudra was a journalist in Kolkata. She has worked with popular television news channels in Kolkata and Delhi for several years before she moved to Mumbai to make her debut in a Hindi TV show.

Lopamudra can’t stop praising the director Subhash Kapoor. “I consider myself lucky to have got the opportunity to work with a director like him so early in my career,” she says.

Her acting career in Mumbai film and television industry started in 2018 with the TV show Mariam Khan Reporting Live for star plus. However, it was Yeh Teri Galiyan for Zee TV that catapulted her to fame. She became a popular face on TV for her role as Moushmi Mazumder and her comic timing was well appreciated.

For the uninitiated, Lopamudra is a professional dancer and also acted in several Bengali TV shows and films in Kolkata before making Mumbai her home. She has also featured in advertisements, short films, and Bengali films before her stint in Mumbai. In fact, she is a well-known celebrity publicist both in Kolkata and Mumbai

In fact, Lopamudra has seen in a television commercial with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan for a clothing brand. Talking about her upcoming projects, she shared her excitement for another web series with a National Award-winning director. The series will soon start streaming on a popular OTT platform.

Lopamudra is in Mumbai for the past six years but she misses her hometown Kolkata. The Covid-19 lockdown has barred her from visiting Kolkata. She is planning to visit her hometown soon where she is already in talks with few production houses for some new projects. Once everything will be in the place she will announce those developments too.

“I am very optimistic about my acting career. I am into acting since childhood but never took it seriously. I consider myself blessed that many opportunities are coming into my way. I am an established name as an entertainment publicist for the past decade, but I also want to make my mark as an actor,” signs off Lopamudra.

Please share this news







