Adorable Nursery Painting Ideas for Your Little Ones

A nursery is the first home for your buddle of joy! As new parents’, blank nursery walls are like a canvas to create magic with few strokes of a brush. Some parents are clear in their ideas on how they want to paint and decorate the nursery, while other parents struggle for some inspiration, for the latter ones, we have got you covered. Read on for wall painting ideas and essential décor to make the nursery room a functional space, that is a useful yet cozy nest for your child. You can play with different wall textures, wallpapers, theme designs to accentuate the look of the room.

Paint Color Ideas

Choosing the right paint color for the nursery walls is crucial, don’t forget your child has to grow with this color, so make the choice keeping the future needs as well in mind.

Go bold with the colors for the nursery, after all your baby will become an energetic toddler radiating fun and mischievousness.

Breaking the monotony of using only blues and pinks for nurseries, gender-neutral colors like lime green, cheerful yellow, luxurious lilac, pearl white, Intuitive gray, earthy browns are popular choices among millennials.

We highly recommend using washable wallpapers for the nursery room to easily wipe and clean their first pee spray on the wall to the artistic crayon drawing, or chocolaty fingerprints on the wall. Yes, you can say a thank you to us later!

Nursery Room Themes

You can innovate the wall painting ideas for the bedroom of your toddler by creating a complete theme in the room. Adding a theme can excite the growing children and stimulate their brains to be creative. Let’s take a look at some of the most loved themes:

Car-themed Nursery Walls : You can create a whole road map on the walls of the nursery with magnetic paint. Nothing can intrigue a child’s fasciation than moving small cars on the wall to reach a destination. Initially, your baby may need only a crib to sleep, but as they grow older, replace the crib with a car-shaped bed to match the overall décor.

: You can create a whole road map on the walls of the nursery with magnetic paint. Nothing can intrigue a child’s fasciation than moving small cars on the wall to reach a destination. Initially, your baby may need only a crib to sleep, but as they grow older, replace the crib with a car-shaped bed to match the overall décor. Galaxy Theme Walls : Moon, stars, and planets have caught the fancy of children of all age groups. Adding galaxy murals to the walls of the nursery can kick in the early fascination about the whole new world that lies beyond our own. Decorate the ceiling with glow-in-dark wallpapers to give them the feel of sleeping under brightly shining stars.

: Moon, stars, and planets have caught the fancy of children of all age groups. Adding galaxy murals to the walls of the nursery can kick in the early fascination about the whole new world that lies beyond our own. Decorate the ceiling with glow-in-dark wallpapers to give them the feel of sleeping under brightly shining stars. Animal Theme Wall : This theme keeps your child close to nature and its creations. Give a creative boost by adding the whole jungle book mural on the walls of the nursery room. Team the décor and bedding in bright orange, forest green, and woody brown to add a more dramatic look.

: This theme keeps your child close to nature and its creations. Give a creative boost by adding the whole jungle book mural on the walls of the nursery room. Team the décor and bedding in bright orange, forest green, and woody brown to add a more dramatic look. Mini Library Theme Wall : Books are a child’s best friend, reading improves a child’s cognitive ability, and it’s best when introduced at an early age. So what better idea than converting the nursery into a mini-library? You can choose one single wall in the room to display all the colorful storybooks that your child loves to read. Add a couple of comfy chairs where you can cuddle with your toddler and read them a bedtime story.

Always remember the thumb rule for the nursery room decoration- less is more! Keep the room clutter-free and smartly utilize the space to let the child play, read and sleep in the same room.

