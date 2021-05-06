Jindal Drilling & Industries rises on getting LoA from ONGC

Jindal Drilling & Industries is currently trading at Rs. 98.55, up by 0.60 points or 0.61% from its previous closing of Rs. 97.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 99.90 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 101.05 and Rs. 98.00 respectively. So far 3148 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 106.80 on 09-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 46.60 on 12-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 100.75 and Rs. 88.05 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 283.87 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 67.42%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.02% and 32.56% respectively.

Jindal Drilling & Industries has received Letter of Award (LoA) from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for charter hire of Offshore Drilling Rig Jindal Explorer for contract period of 3 years.

Jindal Drilling & Industries is one of the leading drilling contractor in India providing service to national and international E&P companies.

Please share this news







