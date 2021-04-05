Tata Motors gains as its arm planning to initiate ten product-related actions in FY22

Tata Motors is currently trading at Rs. 310.50, up by 2.90 points or 0.94% from its previous closing of Rs. 307.60 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 307.90 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 311.65 and Rs. 303.35 respectively. So far 549849 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 357.00 on 03-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 64.80 on 03-Apr-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 311.65 and Rs. 292.70 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 102132.67 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 42.39%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 28.33% and 17.81% respectively.

Tata Motors’ wholly owned subsidiary — Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is planning to initiate ten product-related actions in the current fiscal (FY22), including new generation model launches and introduction of updated versions, in order to consolidate its position in the domestic luxury vehicle segment. The automaker, which is owned by the Tata Group, recently introduced its fully electric SUV I-PACE in the domestic market. Overall, the company believes that there is a huge headroom for growth in the luxury car segment in India.

Tata Motors is India’s largest automobile company. Through subsidiaries and associate companies, Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia. Among them is Jaguar Land Rover, the business comprising the two iconic British brands.

Please share this news







