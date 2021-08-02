Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries soars on planning to set up grain-based distilleries for ethanol production

Dalmia Bharat Sugar And Industries is currently trading at Rs. 498.75, up by 19.90 points or 4.16% from its previous closing of Rs. 478.85 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 500.75 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 516.00 and Rs. 483.05 respectively. So far 29865 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 516.00 on 02-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 120.75 on 05-Aug-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 516.00 and Rs. 452.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 4168.78 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.91%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 1.07% and 23.86% respectively.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries is planning to set up two grain-based distilleries to produce ethanol with an investment of Rs 263 crore. The company’s board has given in-principle approval to set up two grain-based distilleries with a capacity of 100 KL (kilolitre) each to produce around 6 crore litre of ethanol. The distilleries are expected to be commissioned in the next 15-18 months. The company’s existing installed capacity is around 10 crore litre, which is expected to be increased to 15 crore litre post-implementation of the distillery expansion plan already approved in the earlier board meetings.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries has business interests in two major segments, Cement and Sugar.

Please share this news







