5paisa Capital turns black in Q4

5paisa Capital has reported results for fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2021.

The company has reported net profit of Rs 6.12 crore for the quarter under review against net loss of Rs 1.79 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 40.96% at Rs 49.80 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 35.33 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported net profit at Rs 5.86 crore for the quarter under review against net loss of Rs 1.70 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 40.92% at Rs 49.90 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 35.41 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company has reported net profit of Rs 17.32 crore against net loss of Rs 7.89 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 79.27% at Rs 193.86 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 108.14 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the company has reported net profit at Rs 14.69 crore against net loss of Rs 7.90 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 79.69% at Rs 194.57 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 108.28 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

