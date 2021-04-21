TV18 Broadcast reports 2-fold jump in Q4 consolidated net profit

TV18 Broadcast has reported results for fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2021.

The company has reported over 5-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 58.77 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 10.22 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 6.77% at Rs 329.66 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 308.76 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported 2-fold jump in its net profit attributed to owners at Rs 165.88 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 78.21 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the company decreased by 4.20% at Rs 1369.32 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 1429.29 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company has reported 4-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 90.58 crore as compared to Rs 21.76 crore for the previous year. However, total income of the company decreased by 5.00% at Rs 1151.67 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 1212.31 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the company has reported rise of 87.95% in its net profit attributed to owners at Rs 455.55 crore as compared to Rs 242.38 crore for the previous year. However, total income of the company decreased by 13.25% at Rs 4559.80 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 5256.51 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

Please share this news







