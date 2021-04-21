Central Bank of India to seek shareholders’ nod for allotting preference shares to govt

Central Bank of India (CBI) has convened an extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) next month to seek shareholders’ approval to allot preferential shares to the government for equity capital infusion of Rs 4,800 crore in 2020-21. The extra-ordinary general meeting of the shareholders of Central Bank of India will be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at head office in Mumbai through video conferencing and other audio visual means.

Central Bank of India is a commercial bank. The bank’s segments include Treasury Operations, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and other Banking business.

