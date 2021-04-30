40 booked for pelting stones at cops for stopping Bindoli in Chittorgarh village

Udaipur : A police team from Bansi Chowki were attacked by residents when they went to Khedi village to prevent a Bindoli procession which had participants more than the permissible limit as per the COVID protocol.An ASI sustained injuries on one of his ears while few others were hurt.

The incident took place around 11 pm on Wednesday night. A case has been registered over some 40 persons for attacking the police and obstructing them from their duty and for violation of protocols under the disaster management act. The staff at Bansi Chowki which falls under Badi Sadri police station were informed that a large Bindoli procession had been taken out at Khedi village.

Chowki incharge Mukesh Meena, constable Mohanpal Singh and some cops went to the spot and stopped the procession. Seeing the police the crowd ran helter skelter and hid inside the fields. Taking advantage of the dark, they pelted stones at the cops. More staff from Badi Sadri station was sent to hold the situation. A case has been registered against some 40 persons at the police station and investigation is underway.

Please share this news







