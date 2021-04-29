JK Organisation strengthen efforts in fight against Covid-19

Udaipur : Furthering its commitment towards COVID-19 relief measures, and ramping up its efforts in the fight against the pandemic, Indian industrial conglomerate JK Organization has gone into ‘Mission Critical’ mode, to ensure rapid vaccination of its stakeholders across the organisation.

To ensure the health & safety of its employees and business partners, JK Organisation has instituted a system of vaccination for all. The group has already vaccinated over 12,000 personnel so far. With all Indian adults being eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine starting May 1, JK Organisation aims to vaccinate over 40,000+ individuals very soon.

JK Organisation is committed to enabling the country achieve immunity at the earliest. As the ‘Mission Critical’, the organisation has placed supreme importance on holistic well-being of employees by providing ease of access to vaccination along with other safety measures.

Bharat Hari Singhania, President JK Organisation said “The safety and wellbeing of our people, our customers, business partners, and the communities in which we operate, are of paramount importance and our utmost priority. Everything else, comes later”.

Additionally, to extend support for immediate on-ground response to a large section of the society and its employees, JK Organisation has taken several safety measures across the country.

Covid-19 helpdesk: A dedicated Covid-19 helpdesk at the Pushpawati Singhania Research Institute (PSRI Hospital), New Delhi, a multi specialty run by the Group, has been established. The helpdesk will provide time-critical assistance like medical consultation, vaccination, and hospitalization to help the nation effectively brave the second wave of the pandemic.

Covid Core Group: An apex group, comprising of the top management personnel, has been created which reviews the Covid 19 relief measures every week. The group has effectively executed many employee-friendly decisions such as uninterrupted annual increments, preemptively implementing a strict ‘Work from Home’ policy to curtail the further viral spread.

Medical Aid: addressing the immediate needs of communities and migrant labour in a Mission Critical manner, JK Organisation has created isolation wards near its plants with support from the government, along with the distribution of masks, sanitizers, and PPE kits.

