3 killed in a road accident on Chittor-Bhilwara highway

Udaipur : Three people including a woman were killed when a container hit their motorcycle near Gangrar on the Chittorgarh-Bhilwara highway on Sunday late night. While one died on the spot, two others died in Chittorgarh and Udaipur hospitals on Monday.

Gangrar SHO Devilal said three persons were going towards Gangrar on the highway when a speeding truck hit them. One of them identified as Ashish died on the spot while Virendra SIngh succumbed to the injuries at Chittorgarh hospital. The woman Shahjad Banu was referred to Udaipur who too died in the morning. Police is trying to search the truck driver who fled from the spot after the accident.

Please share this news







