‘Pedal to Jungle’ to explore rural lifestyle amid wilderness

‘Thrilling experience of cycling from Feb11-14th’

Udaipur : Rajasthan Forest Department- wildlife Udaipur, Doiwala Ventures (Hospitality partner) and Green Peepal Society in collaboration with Le Tour De India (Adventure partner) is all set to organise the 4th Edition of exclusive cycling adventure of ‘Pedal To Jungle’. With a view of promoting wildlife-eco-responsible tourism, this adventure jungle expedition is especially designed to provide the cyclists with a thrilling forest experience.

‘Pedal To Jungle’ would be held from February 11 to 14. The event aims to promote wildlife-eco-responsible tourism and the adventure expedition is especially designed to provide the cyclists with a thrilling jungle experience. Cyclists from several cities have been registered so far.

“The total trip will be a cycling of around 140 km spread through 3 days starting from Udaipur to Gorana dam and next day cycling 60 kilometers to Panarwa through Phulwari ki Naal sanctuary. On the third day cyclists would ride 40 kms to Vanaj, the polo forest in Gujarat through dense jungle trails” Rahul Bhatnagar, ex CCF forest informed. He further said the ride would be not just about a thrilling experience but also about scenic locations, camping stays and traditional food with lots of healthy elements.

The major attraction of the event would be ” Rush hour ride’ which will be held on February 11when the cyclist would ride through the narrow lanes inside the walled city area and enjoy the heritage beauty of the place and serenity of lakes. The participants would start from Fatehsagar and pass through Rani road, Chandpole, Jagdish Mandir to reach the City Palace complex and take a return route via the busiest markets of Udaipur.

Please share this news







