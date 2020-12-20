20kg Opium worth 2 Cr seized in Rajsamand, 5 arrested

Udaipur : In a joint operation by the CID, Crime Branch and Rajsamand police on Saturday in Devgarh, the cops seized 20 kilogram opium assessed worth over 2 crore rupees in the international market, two men have been arrested transporting the narcotics while 2 luxury cars have also been seized.

The contraband was hidden inside the engine box, dashboard and radiator of a Mahindra SUV which was found by the cops. Three men were seated inside the vehicle and were going towards Pali, police said. Two men in another car who were escorting the SUV were also arrested.

