Prisoners on strike in Chittorgarh Jail

Udaipur : Some seventeen prisoners in the Chittorgarh jail have been protesting against the jail administration for two days. On Saturday, 12 of these striking prisoners were taken to the district hospital for a check up after their health deteriorated. They were brought back to the jail later afternoon. The prisoners said if their demands are not heard, they would go on a hunger strike.

The jailbirds claimed corruption is prevalent inside and they also wanted improvement in the ration system. Meanwhile, the authorities said the strike is baseless and it is just a move against the state wide search operations being held in jails to increase the security measures.

According to sources, the striking prisoners have given a written complaint to the District Judge about misconduct and bad behaviour by the Dy Jailer, extortion by gangs inside and poor quality food served to the inmates. They have been striking since two days and have further announced to go on hunder strike if their demands are unheard.

Meanwhile jailer Dulhe Singh said their complaints are baseless. He said a statewide search operation is being held by the police department where prisoners’ belongings are being checked and this is a pretense to avert the search.



