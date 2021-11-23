Zen Technologies secures export contract worth around Rs 35 crore

Zen Technologies has secured export contract worth around Rs 35 crore from its important Middle East customers. The order includes Live Simulation equipment (around Rs 19.7 crore) and O&M (around Rs 15.4 crore) for 4 years. The equipment order is expected to be executed in the next 3 quarters. Operation & Maintenance is for 4 years. The company emerged as the winner against tough competition from Europe and USA. Its total order book position as on date is Rs 427.79 crore.

