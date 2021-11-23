Home First Finance Company surges on getting nod to raise Rs 99 crore via NCDs

Home First Finance Company India is currently trading at Rs. 782.60, up by 14.50 points or 1.89% from its previous closing of Rs. 768.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 774.25 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 787.70 and Rs. 771.75 respectively. So far 1410 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 823.00 on 18-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 441.00 on 12-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 823.00 and Rs. 734.05 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 6723.68 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 33.65%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 53.30% and 13.05% respectively.

Home First Finance Company India’s board has approved the issuance of Secured, Redeemable, Rated, Listed Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) having a face value of Rs 10,00,000 each, aggregating up to an amount of Rs 99 crore on a Private Placement basis proposed to be listed on the wholesale debt segment of BSE. The Committee of Directors of the company at their Meeting held on November 22, 2021 has approved the same.

Home First Finance Company India is a Housing Finance Company which offers home loan with 48 hours sanctions and hassle-free process.