Coal India to spend Rs 19,650 crore to strengthen rail infra

Coal India is planning to spend an estimated Rs 19,650 crore to strengthen its rail infrastructure. This move will increase the coal evacuation capacity of the PSU through rail mode by an additional 330 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by FY2023-24 when the production is expected to scale up significantly.

The company is constructing three important railway lines from its funds, on a deposit basis, in CCL and MCL at an estimated capital of Rs 7,994 crore having 170 MTPA coal transportation capacity. Additionally, the company has forged four rail joint ventures with Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Odisha at a capital outlay of Rs 11,656 crore which would help move 160 MTPA of coal.

Central Coalfields (CCL), Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL), and South-Eastern Coalfields (SECL) are subsidiaries of CIL.

Coal India is the world’s largest coal mining company. It also produces non-coking coal and coking coal of various grades for diverse applications.