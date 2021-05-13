Vedanta’s Cairn Oil & Gas commences oil production from facility in Rajasthan

Vedanta’s Cairn Oil & Gas has commenced oil production from a facility in Aishwariya Barmer Hills in Rajasthan. The project is a first in Cairn’s tight oil portfolio with a growth potential to contribute 20 per cent to the company’s vision production. The project has been executed in collaboration with leading global oilfields services company, Schlumberger. The ABH development uses some of the most advanced technologies for its operations. It is the largest horizontal well with multi-frac development campaign of 37 wells in the Indian subcontinent which is the key enabler to unlock tight oil.

Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta, is the largest private oil and gas exploration and production company in India, accounting for more than a quarter of India’s domestic crude oil production.

Vedanta is a diversified natural resources company, whose business primarily involves producing oil and gas, zinc- lead-silver, copper, iron ore, aluminium and commercial power.

Please share this news







