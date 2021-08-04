Vedanta surges as its aluminium vertical becomes country’s largest green power purchaser at IEX in Q1

Vedanta is currently trading at Rs. 313.80, up by 0.70 points or 0.22% from its previous closing of Rs. 313.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 313.65 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 317.70 and Rs. 307.80 respectively. So far 492635 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 319.45 on 02-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 91.25 on 04-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 319.45 and Rs. 261.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 117296.06 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 65.18%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 20.89% and 9.60% respectively.

Vedanta’s aluminium vertical has become the country’s largest green power purchaser at the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) platform in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal. For its largest integrated aluminium production facility at Jharsuguda in Odisha, Vedanta procured 354 million units of solar and non-solar renewable energy primarily from Green Term-Ahead Market (GTAM) at IEX.

Vedanta is a diversified natural resources company, whose business primarily involves producing oil and gas, zinc- lead-silver, copper, iron ore, aluminium and commercial power.

