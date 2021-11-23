Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal conferred with Philanthropy Award at the Asian Business Awards 2021

New Delhi/ Mumbai : Industry leader and philanthropist, Mr Anil Agarwal, Chairman of the Vedanta Group, India’s leading producer of metals, minerals and oil & gas, has been conferred with the coveted Philanthropy Award at the Asian Business Awards 2021. The award has been givenfor the outstanding work done through his charitable foundation, ‘Anil Agarwal Foundation’, which iscreating a sustainable and positive impact for public good.

The Asian Business Award, now in its 23rd year, is hosted by Eastern Eye, Britain’s biggest selling English language Asian newspaper. The award celebrates Asian entrepreneurship and business success, and the winners are honoured at the annual gathering of the UK’s wealthiest and most successful businessmen and women.

This year’s award, which was held on November 19 in London, recognizes Mr. Agarwal for his contribution towards philanthropy.He is on a mission of giving back to society with a focus on education, healthcare, water, sanitation and sustainable living. The Anil Agarwal Foundationhas been set up with an aim to realize this philanthropic vision.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr Anil Agarwal said: “I am extremely humbled to receive this award. UK is a land of opportunities and has given me a lot. Philanthropy is something very close to my heart and I draw immense satisfaction by giving back to society.”

Anil Agarwal Foundation CEO, Dr Bhaskar Chatterjee said, “We are extremely humbled and honored to receive this award. We have always been committed towards the upliftment of society and the preservation of our planet. The Anil Agarwal Foundation was set up to facilitate sustainable and inclusive growth to protect and provide for our communities. When we receive such a prestigious award, it serves as an acknowledgement of our efforts to contribute towards the benefit of our society and motivates us to do more and better.”

The Anil Agarwal Foundation – an umbrella entity for Vedanta’s Give-back initiatives – has rolled out a Rs 5,000 crore social impact programme with a focus on nutrition, women and child development, healthcare, animal welfare and grass root level sports, including investments in a Corona-free village project across several states to combat the ongoing pandemic. The Foundation is committed towards empowering communities, transforming lives and facilitating nation building through sustainable and inclusive growth.

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal has pledged to give 75 percent of his wealth towards philanthropy and social good. He has also joined The Giving Pledge, a movement of global philanthropists who commit to giving the majority of their wealth to philanthropy and charitable causes.