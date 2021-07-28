Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal conferred with Mumbai Ratna Award for outstanding services towards the development of the city

New Delhi/ Mumbai : Industry leader and philanthropist, Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Group, India’s leading producer of metals, minerals and oil & gas, has been conferred with the prestigious Mumbai Ratna Award for his outstanding servicestowards the holistic development of Mumbai.

The award was presented by Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, at aceremony inRaj Bhavan in Mumbai.

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said, “I was barely 19 when I took a train to Mumbai, the land of opportunities, and very soon the city became my own. I told myself that if I made it big, I would want to give back to this city, and that’s how my journey started. I am extremely humbled and honoured to receive this award and I would like to thank the Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari Ji, from the bottom of my heart for recognising our efforts towards Mumbai’s development.”

“Maharashtra is the land of opportunities and a very attractive investment destination. Over the years, the state has emerged as a key hub for manufacturing, financial markets, technology, and is endowed with quality human resources. It has traditionally enjoyed geographical advantage and is a leader in industrial development. We successfully run our technology company in the state,which we are very proud of.My best wishes to Maharashtra & Mumbai for leading the way,” Mr Agarwal added.

The Mumbai Ratna Awards are presented to distinguished individuals for their immaculate contributions in various fields and to honour exceptional services of the highest order.The Mumbai Ratna Awardshave been instituted by the Films Today Media Ltd, Nana Nani Foundation and Enarr Group.

The other award winners this year include Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group, Godrej Group Chairman Adi Godrej, Co-founder and managing director of Hiranandani Group, Niranjan Hiranandani and BMC Commissioner IS Chahal.

