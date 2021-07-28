Refresh Your Kurti Collection with These 5 Fabulous Styles

Breezy, comfortable, and versatile, beautiful kurtis are a must-have in every woman’s wardrobe. They are perfect if you like effortless style. Kurtis can be worn in many different ways. But with fresh, new trends surfacing every few months, it’s important to keep updating your collection. Today, onlinestores are flooded with fabulous styles that you can check out and include in your collection.

But not all kurti styles work for everyone. Your body type plays an important role in determining which style would flatter you most. Let’s take a look at a few top kurti styles and find out which one works for which body type.

A-Line Kurtis

A-Lines or straight cut kurtis give an illusion of a wider top and narrower bottom. These kurtis are perfect for those who have a pear-shaped body and give an hourglass look to those with wider lower waists. A-Line kurtis are a must-have in your kurti collection if you have broad hips and wish to draw attention to your narrow waist. These kurtis can lend an incredibly flattering look to your body and give you a toned and tall look.

Floor Length Kurtis

Floor length, flowy kurtis are great for anyone who wishes to look taller. These stylish kurtis have an elongating visual effect on your body. They also enhance your posture and make you look more poised. They are great for people who have an oval body type and can add the right kind of curves to your figure.

Layered Kurtis

While layering is quite popular in western outfits, layering Indian pieces like kurtis is still quite uncommon. But layering a jacket or a long shrug on top of your kurti can give it a whole new look. You can try this technique with any kurti from your wardrobe. For instance, a printed or embroidered shrug can work well with solid coloured kurtis. You can also opt for a print-on-print look to add more drama to your outfit.

Straight, Long Kurtis

If you have a petite figure and wish to add curves to your body, a straight, long kurti can be a good option for you. These kurtis accentuate the body from the right spots and create an illusion of a curvier figure. Straight cut kurtis can be paired with wide flared palazzos or dhoti pants to create more volume and depth. These kurtis are available in stunning colours and designs and are a must-have in your ethniccollection.

Short Kurtis

If you’re looking for universally flattering styles to include in your kurti collection, there’s nothing better than short kurtis. These kurtis flatter all body types and can be styled in many interesting ways. You can flaunt short kurtis with jeans, cigarette pants, flared pants or even skirts and shorts. They are a great option if you love indo-western fashion and want to experiment with your style.

These stunning kurti styles are taking the fashion world by storm, and many girls are spotted rocking these kurtis in the most interesting and fun ways.

