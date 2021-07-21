Vedanta Cares Focused On Welfare Of Communities, Csr Spend Jumps To Inr 331 Cr In Fy 2021

-Company’s CSR Spend in the last financial yearwas 28 per cent more than the statutory requirement

-Focus on education, health, sustainable livelihoods, women empowerment& environment

New Delhi/ Mumbai : Vedanta Group India’s leading producer of metals, minerals and oil & gas, is focused on its commitment towards communities as it spent Rs.331 crore on social impact initiatives in FY2021.Vedanta’s CSR spend is 28 per cent or Rs 93 crore more than the stipulated requirement.

Over the years, Vedanta has built one of the most recognised and impactful CSR programmes in India. During FY2020, the company had spent Rs 296 crore on its CSR initiatives.

The company’s CSR expenditure, which is among the highest by India Inc, has been spread across the company’s core impact areas of education, health, sustainable livelihoods, women empowerment, sports and culture, environment and community development. Each of the Group business units played its part by executing the respective CSR agenda, in line with the Group guidelines.

Vedanta is committed to conduct its business in a socially responsible, ethical and environment friendly manner and continuously works towards improving quality of life of the communities in and around its operational areas.

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said, “We at Vedanta have a well-established history and commitment to reinvest in the social good of our neighbourhood communities. We believe that our efforts, in collaboration with the central and state governments, are positively impacting lives and contributing towards integrated and inclusive development. We have been in the forefront of supporting the Government in the fight against Covid 19. Establishing the field hospitals has been one of the most important and relevant support provided to district hospitals across states. Our effort on the mega vaccination drive for employees, families and business partners has ensured a safety net for the communities.”

Vedanta has recently announced the Anil Agarwal Foundation initiative of Swasth Gaon Abhiyan and has created a roadmap to spend Rs 5,000 crore over the next five years to provide end-to-end healthcare to communities across 24 districts in 12 states.

Vedanta’s flagship initiative for women and children, Nand Ghar,has touched a new milestone, with the setting up of 2,400 Nand Ghars across 11 states as it continues to pave the way for the model Anganwadi ecosystem. The initiative aims to touch the lives of 7 crore children and 2 crore women.

For Vedanta, supporting communities during the COVID-19 crisis assumed precedence as itcreated a safety net for employees, their families, and local communities, helping migrant workers, feeding animals, supplying ration to communities who were isolated due to Covid, and also importing machines for emergency supply of PPEs to Covid Warriors. Vedanta distributed nearly 25 lakh meals and ration kits, and over 7 lakh health and hygiene kits. During the second wave, Vedanta’s business units worked closely with the Central and State governments to provide medical equipment, including critical care machines like ventilators, and has supplied more than 20 lakh litres of oxygen for Covid patients. To augment health infrastructure, Vedanta has set up 10 field hospitals for COVID patients across the country.

The company is constantly striving to create an environment of safety and wellbeingfor various communities. As part of their disaster management protocol, their Covid warriors are preparing and taking pre-emptive and preventive measures in case of any third wave of the pandemic.

