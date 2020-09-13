Union Power Ministry has invested Rs 11,000 Crore worth of initiatives for electrification in Bihar in last 3-4 years: Shri R. K. Singh

Shri R. K. Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power, New and Renewable Energy and Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, today inaugurated a host of community focused facilities developed by NTPC in Bihar in the vicinity of NTPC Barh (1320 MW), Nabinagar Power Generation Company Pvt. Ltd. (NPGCL), Nabinagar (660 MW) and Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Limited (KBUNL), Kanti (610 MW).

Shri Singh inaugurated two Community Centres- Sahari and Sahnaura at Barh, Patna. He also inaugurated 3 km long Meh-Indrapuri Barrage Road at Nabinagar, Aurangabad and the Main Gate Complex of Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Limited (KBUNL) in Bihar. The construction of these facilities and infrastructure will make the life convenient for the locals, improve access and help save travel time.

While inaugurating the facilities from Patna, Shri R. K. Singh, Minister informed that in the past 3-4 years, the Power Ministry has invested Rs 11,000 Crore worth of initiatives for electrification in Bihar, which includes substations, transmission and rural electrification projects that we see today. He added that NTPC has given good dividends for every investment made in terms of nation building. “In the past 5 years, cost of coal and railway freight increased by 40%, but due to efficiency displayed by NTPC, they were able to limit power price hike by only 12%,” Shri Singh said.

Shri R K Singh further added, “The organisation has given Rs 257.5 Crore, the highest amongst Power PSUs to PM CARES fund. It has given over Rs 12 Crore to AIIMS, Patna. NTPC is diversifying its portfolio into other ways of generating power and we have a vision to transform it into a true multinational company. NTPC was also given the responsibility for electrification for the rural areas in Odisha, which they completed well before the deadline.”

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Shri Sushil Kumar Singh, MP-Aurangabad, Shri Gyanendra Kumar Singh, MLA-Barh, Shri Ashok Kumar Choudhary, MLA-Kanti, Shri Virendra Kumar Singh, MLA-Nabinagar along with Shri Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC, senior officials of Ministry of Power, NTPC and Administration of Bihar.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sushil Kumar Singh MP, Aurangabad said “I would like to extend my gratitude to NTPC for its CSR and power generation efforts. Today, electricity is not a luxury but a necessity. Even healthcare treatment is highly dependent of electricity. We are proud to learn that Bihar will soon be generating 10,000 MW of electricity.”

Shri Gyanendra Kumar Singh, MLA, Barh said, “It is a proud moment for us that two beautiful community buildings are being constructed by NTPC which will contribute to the development of the area. Under the guidance of Power Minister, today our region has 24 by 7 electricity.”

Shri Virendra Kumar Singh, MLA, Nabinagar said, “These CSR initiatives of NTPC is a reflection of Government’s vision for Bihar. This road is important step towards national development as this road will make commuting to Patna highly convenient.”

Shri Ashok Kumar Choudhary, MLA, Kanti said, “The construction of the multifunctional Main Gate Complex at NTPC Kanti has been a cause for immense delight in the people here. This has boosted the prestige of Kanti area in East Bihar.”

Shri Gurdeep Singh, CMD NTPC said on the occasion, “Under the inspirational guidance of Shri R K Singh ji, the growth of NTPC has played an instrumental role in the development of Bihar. Out of its total installed capacity of 62910 MW, NTPC presently has 6150 MW in Bihar. In addition, 3800 MW capacity is in pipeline. We are also committed to undertake various CSR initiatives for the development of Bihar, it is for such crucial initiatives for which we have gathered here.”

Under CSR Initiative, NTPC Barh has constructed two community buildings for Rs 62 lakhs to support 13,500 villagers in adjoining villages.

During the inauguration ceremony, films on Community Centre at Sahnaura and Sahari (Barh), Renovation work on Meh-Indrapuri Barrage Road (Nabinagar), Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Limited (KBUNL) Main Gate Complex (Kanti) was shown to stakeholders present on the occasion.

With a total installed capacity of 62.9 GW, NTPC Group has 70 Power stations comprising of 24 Coal, 7 combined cycle Gas/Liquid Fuel, 1 Hydro, 13 Renewables along with 25 Subsidiary & JV Power Stations. The group has over 20 GW of capacity under construction, of which 5GW comprises of renewable energy.