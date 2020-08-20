Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah thanks the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for approving the creation of National Recruitment Agency (NRA)

Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah has thanked the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for approving the creation of National Recruitment Agency (NRA) in today’s cabinet meeting. Calling it a landmark day for India’s youth, Shri Amit Shah said, “this transformational reform will remove the hurdles of multiple exams for Central Government jobs through Common Eligibility Test (CET).”

The Union Home Minister said, “NRA will provide equal opportunities to all sections of the society as each district will have an exam centre, test will be in multiple languages and CET score will be valid for 3 years. Single test will also reduce the financial burden, which will greatly benefit the candidates.”

Shri Amit Shah said, “National Recruitment Agency is an unprecedented step taken by the Modi Government as it would create a uniform transformative recruitment process. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has given the due right to the job seeking youth of the country by ensuring transparency and ease in the recruitment process.”