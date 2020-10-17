Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' virtually inaugurates Innovation & Incubation Center and Sports Complex at IIT Jodhpur | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Union Education Minister . Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ inaugurated two facilities namely Innovation & Incubation Center and Sports Complex in the Permanent Campus of IIT Jodhpur in an online event today. The event was graced by . Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Jal Shakti and . Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Education as Guest of Honor and Special Guest, respectively. Dr. R. Chidambaram, Chairman, BoG, IIT Jodhpur was also present in the event.

In his address Pokhriyal expressed satisfaction and happiness that the Institute has utilized the 850 Acres of land for development of beautiful campus and receiving GRIHA 5 Star Rating. He informed that Sports Facility inaugurated today comprises of all important sports facilities such as Cricket, Football, Hockey, Basket Ball, Tennis Court, Athletics Track, Volley ball, Yoga Ground and Kabaddi Courts on International standards. This sports facility would definitely help in developing the interest in sports and level of sports of Jodhpur and nearby rural areas.

The Minister said that IIT Jodhpur has been able to create a complete innovation eco-system starting from research to invention to innovation maturing start-ups into potential business ventures. IIT Jodhpur has set up an Incubation and Innovation Centre in its campus to nucleate a cluster of new age ventures. The Incubation and Innovation Centre will play a key role in this ecosystem, he added. The focus is on the Deep Tech innovations to nurture start-ups/entrepreneurs exploiting scientific discoveries or meaningful engineering innovations to make transformational changes in technology landscape. The Minister was happy to know that the focal theme for this centre is convergence of AI, IOT and 5G ushering into next generation technology impacting all sectors of economy including healthcare, agriculture, cyber-security, manufacturing and metal processing industries.

He expressed that the Jodhpur City Knowledge and Innovation Cluster (JCKIC) established by the Institute with the help of neighboring academic institutes, national level research laboratories and local industries of Jodhpur would definitely help in supporting growth of entrepreneurs by addressing some of the major problems of region. The initial focus of the cluster will be on three very important verticals viz. Medical Technology, Craft, Water Management and Governance. He appreciated the various initiatives taken by the Institute towards Unnat Bharat Abhiyaan Programme.

He highlighted that the New National Education Policy would contribute towards development of cutting edge technology like Artificial Intelligence, 3D Printing, big data analysis and machine learning and enable the country to become world leader. He expressed that Multidisciplinary innovation require establishment of National Research Funds. This is also part of agenda of the National Education Policy 2020. He further said that collective effort of academia would lead IITs to become centre of Multidisciplinary Institute of Higher Learning. The Minister appreciated that IIT Jodhpur has taken up various efforts towards making its curricula aligned with national education policy. Starting of a program on Medical Technology Jointly with AIIMS Jodhpur is a highly important initiative taken by IIT Jodhpur. At the end, he expressed that the Ministry of Education would continuously support towards accelerating development of IIT Jodhpur.

Speaking on the occasion Shekhawat recalled the visionary New Education Policy released by the Government under the great leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He appreciated the efforts made by IIT Jodhpur towards setting up of Innovation & Incubation Center and Sports Complex. He mentioned that these facilities would definitely help the students community and contribute to Fit India Movement of the Government. He emphasized on the need of innovative researches in the area of Mission towards Sanitation and Drinking Water for all.

In his address congratulated Dhotre said that IIT Jodhpur for launching of new facilities. He appreciated that the 8 incubatees are enrolled in the new innovation center and got funding from various Government Organisations/Institutions. He expressed that this center will contribute in the areas of health, education, environment, agriculture and employment through technology. He shared that the new National Education Policy 2020 emphasizes on Multidisciplinary, flexible entry and exit, Academic Bank of Credit, Focus on Research and National Research Foundation, Light But Tight Regulation, such provisions make this policy truly a 21st century policy. The inauguration of Incubation Center and Sports Complex by IIT Jodhpur is a very timely event. Today whole World is venturing into Industry 4.0. IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Drones, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Block Chains & 3D Printing by improvising technology and uplifting quality life common man. He mentioned that the Sports Complex is a very important facility for young students. Our Hon’ble Prime Minister has given the slogan of “Fit India”. Along with studies, good health and strong body is necessity of every youth.

Prof. Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur, in his address, described the recent achievements of IIT Jodhpur. He highlighted some of the unique features of the new programs initiated by IIT Jodhpur. He also mentioned about the newly launched programs on Medical Technologies being offered jointly with AIIMS Jodhpur. He mentioned about new research initiatives of IIT Jodhpur particularly in the areas of Cyber Physical Systems, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Water Technologies, etc. In his address, he also informed about some unique technologies developed by Jodhpur to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. R. Chidambaram, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Jodhpur, in his presidential address, appreciated the new facilities established by IIT Jodhpur for fostering innovation by supporting and promoting entrepreneurship to leverage academic knowledge / resources, and expressed his happiness about the progress made by IIT Jodhpur during the last one year. He congratulated Professor Santanu Chaudhury, Director, faculty and staff on the occasion of the Institute Foundation Day.

At the end of the program Prof. S.R. Vadera, Chairman, Institute Foundation Day Observance Committee, proposed vote of thanks.

The event was webcasted live on the Institute Website, Youtube and Facebook.