Railway Board reviews security, crowd management, enforcement of COVID protocol, action against human trafficking and other arrangements in covid times as footfalls increase at railway stations and festival season arrives | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Railway Board reviews security, crowd management, enforcement of COVID protocol, action against human trafficking and other arrangements in covid times as footfalls increase at railway stations and festival season arrives

Railway stations and trains will witness manifold increase in footfall during the upcoming festive season. To face the challenges posed by increased footfall effectively, especially during the pandemic wherein COVID protocol also needs to be rigorously enforced, Chairman-cum-CEO/Railway Board, Member (Operations and Business Development) and DG/RPF interacted with officers of the field formation at zonal and divisional levels through a video conference on 16/10/2020.

Field formations were asked to launch intensive awareness campaign among the travelling passengers regarding the guidelines issued by Railway administration to prevent the spread of corona virus in railway stations and trains. They were also asked to strictly enforce the COVID protocol.

Since the footfall in stations and trains is slated to increase during the festival season, need was felt to launch a focused initiative across all zones for the safety and security of women passengers. To provide better safety and security to lady passengers travelling by trains, a new initiative “Meri Saheli” was launched. This initiative is aimed to instil a sense of security among the lady passengers and respond effectively to any security related issue faced or seen by lady passengers.

It was felt that offenders involved in human trafficking may try to indulge in trafficking of women and children taking advantage of the festive season rush as they are most vulnerable to this crime. Action plan to curb the menace of human trafficking during the upcoming festive season was discussed. It was decided that a sustained and concerted drive will be launched to identify and apprehend the traffickers.

Field formations have been directed to continue their drive against touts cornering reserved railway tickets and selling it to needy passengers at a premium.