Union Education Minister inaugurates the New Delhi World Book Fair 2021 – Virtual Edition

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ inaugurated the New Delhi World Book Fair 2021 – Virtual Edition today.

Addressing on the occasion, the Minister appreciated that ‘National Education Policy-2020’ is the theme of New Delhi World Book Fair 2021. Speaking on NEP, the Minister said, it has emerged as world’s biggest reform, which will develop India not only as the Knowledge hub but will also help in making learners ideal and global citizens. Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s quote, ‘the one who reads, leads the nation’, the Minister said that the one who has the capability to read, write and think, can lead in any field.

Pokhriyal congratulated National Book Trust and its entire team for holding the Virtual Edition of Book Fair. He also commended NBT efforts towards providing quality content to the nation and for working towards promoting regional Indian languages.

Minister also launched 17 bilingual titles published by NBT under the implementation policy of the NEP-2020. These titles have been published in Bilingual format under the Bilingual Editions series for Children as per the guidelines of the NEP 2020 with the objective to create supplementary reading materials for children to help them adapt suitably to the multilingual fabric of the country.

Prof. Govind Prasad Sharma, in his address said that India is the world’s third largest publisher of books and it is thus our prerogative that through these books we produce such content that takes forward our rich culture and traditions. He further said that the theme for this year’s NDWBF 2021 is the National Education Policy to discuss the dynamics of its implementation through publishing for various age-groups.

Yuvraj Malik Director, NBT in his address said that the theme of NDWBF-2021 as the National Education Policy-2020 is dedicated to the symbiosis of book reading culture with the vision of the new education policy. He further said that through NDWBF-2021, NBT will host a multitude of authors, writers and educationists, over 20+ webinars, seminars and conclaves to discuss the new education policy. He also said that as the Knowledge Partner of the nation, it is NBT’s responsibility to take steps for knowledge dissemination along with knowledge creation.

The New Delhi World Book Fair 2021-Virtual Edition (6-9 March 2021) will be accessible 24×7 on the virtual platform www.nbtindia.gov.in/ndwbf21

