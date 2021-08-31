Ugro Capital gains on planning to raise funds through various options

Ugro Capital is currently trading at Rs. 118.15, up by 0.10 points or 0.08% from its previous closing of Rs. 118.05 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 117.75 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 118.15 and Rs. 116.00 respectively. So far 7522 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 166.00 on 07-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 70.00 on 29-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 121.00 and Rs. 112.95 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 830.47 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 2.88%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 12.73% and 84.39% respectively.

Ugro Capital is considering raising of funds through various options of borrowings including by way of issue of debt securities through private placement/public issue. Based on the market conditions, Investment and Borrowing Committee will consider and approve such issuances of debt securities during the month ending September 30, 2021 subject to such terms and conditions including the issue price of debt securities, as the Committee may deem fit.

Ugro Capital is engaged in providing financial services.

