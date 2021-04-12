Udaipur airport’s new attraction, a floral clock, Takes time signals from the satellite

Udaipur : Udaipur’s Maharana Pratap Airport at Dabok would be the first airport in India to have a huge floral clock that would take time signals from the satellite. The clock is a large architectural work by Indian Clocks, a Chennai based company that has completed the installation work.

The clock which is seventh largest of its kind in India, would be dedicated to the public on Tuesday, airport director Nandita Bhatt said. The clock would be visible to flyers on board upto a particular distance.

The project has been sponsored by Kalakshetra Studios .It has an hour and minute hand and the green grass bed serves as the clock dial. The clock is designed to work with 220 Volts AC Electric power with GPS connection so that it works satellite connection and will display perfect time.

There is an auto time set facility with battery back up. “Such clocks are installed at public gardens and recreation sites where people gather to take rest or leisure. The diameter of the clock is 25 meter and built on a slope covering an area of one thousand sq feet. The project has cost around 15lakh rupees” Sunil Bhatt of Kalakshetra Studios informed.

The clock machine is installed under the green grass dial, it is weather proof, anti corrosive and well protected from the changing climates. Similar floral clocks are installed at Baroda House-Northern Railway Head Quarters office, Bhestan Garden in Surat, General Manager’s official residence of Western Railway in Mumbai etc. However, Udaipur’s airport would be the first among other airports to have it.