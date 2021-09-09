UCO Bank trades jubilantly as RBI removes bank from prompt corrective action framework

UCO Bank is currently trading at Rs. 14.22, up by 1.41 points or 11.01% from its previous closing of Rs. 12.81 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 14.60 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 14.85 and Rs. 13.90 respectively. So far 6107601 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 16.30 on 19-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 10.60 on 19-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 14.85 and Rs. 12.71 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 16941.59 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 95.39%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 1.36% and 3.25% respectively.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has removed UCO Bank from its Prompt Corrective Action Framework (PCAF) following improvement in various parameters and a written commitment that the state-owned lender will comply with the minimum capital norms.

On a review of the performance of the UCO Bank, the Board for Financial Supervision on the basis of the published financial results for 2020-21 found that the bank was not in breach of the PCA parameter.

UCO Bank is a commercial bank and a Government of India Undertaking. The Bank offers wide range of services includes Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, International Banking, Rural Banking and other services.

