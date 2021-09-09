Six held for raping 17-year-old girl in Bhopal

Bhopal : Two political party workers from Madhya Pradesh”s Dindori were among six persons arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl from Haryana, police said on Thursday.

The Bhopal police have arrested Dindori district”s BJP office-bearer Manish Nayak and JD-U”s Dindori district president Dinesh Avadhiya, Amit Soni, a petrol pump owner, and two women in the case, he said.

Nayak, Avadhiya and Soni were nabbed from Dindori on Wednesday on the charges of raping the minor girl, Ashoka Garden police station in-charge Alok Shrivastava said.

Four of the accused allegedly raped the girl, who hails from Palwal in Haryana, at different hotels in Bhopal with the help of the two women between August 16 and 19, the official said.

The victim managed to escape on August 19 and narrated her ordeal to the police at Ashoka Garden police station in Bhopal, following which the accused were arrested, he said.

A case was registered against the accused persons under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

The girl had disappeared from her home in Palwal in Haryana last month and had somehow reached Bhopal, the official added.

Meanwhile, the BJP”s Dindori district general secretary Avadh Raj Bilaiyya said that Nayak had been suspended from the party”s primary membership for indulging in immoral activities and indiscipline.

