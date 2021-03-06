No rooms sans RT-PCR report for tourists from 6 states now, Restrictions extended to travellers from Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, MP

Udaipur : With a surge in the number of COVID positive cases in Udaipur, the district administration has tightened the strictness norms to prevent any alarming situation. Fresh directions have been issued to the tourism department, airlines companies, hotels and airport authorities to strictly adhere to the pandemic protocols. Besides Maharashtra and Kerala, now travellers from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana too, would be required to carry RT-PCR negative reports not older than 72-hours on their arrival in Udaipur.

Screening-sampling facilities would be strictly monitored at the airport, railway stations and bus stands. The school annual functions have been deferred till further orders. Snack stalls and eateries would be under scanner and people would be penalised for violation of social distancing and not wearing masks.

In the district level task force meeting attended by representatives of all the major government departments here on Saturday, Collector Chetan Ram Deora expressed concern over the upscaling cases and issued special directions to the hotel, tours & travel sectors, airline companies to be extra vigilant in dealing with visitors from the six states where corona cases are on a high.

The collector directed the tourism department to constitute teams which would regularly visit hotels and scrutinise the details of the guests.

“We have asked the hoteliers not to take bookings or give rooms to visitors who do not have the RT-PCR negative reports with them. If anyone from the six restricted states happens to get a room, the hotel would get the corona test done and the visitor would have to stay inside the room, until the negative report is attained. If anyone happens to turn out positive during the stay period, the hotel would immediately inform the case to the medical department” Deora said.

The meeting was attended by SP Rajiv Pachar, CMHO Dinesh Kharadi, Principal of RNT medical college Dr Lakhan Poswal, UIT secretary Arun Haseeja, UMC commissioner Himmat Singh Barhat, CEO-Jila Parishad Dr Manju, ADMs OP Bunkar and Ashok Kumar.