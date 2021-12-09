TVS Motor Company is currently trading at Rs. 683.95, up by 1.25 points or 0.18% from its previous closing of Rs. 682.70 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 682.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 685.00 and Rs. 674.35 respectively. So far 27899 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 793.45 on 09-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 445.60 on 22-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 685.00 and Rs. 658.85 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 32222.78 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 52.26%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 37.92% and 9.82% respectively.

TVS Motor Company has inked new distribution partnership with Active Motors SA, a subsidiary of Grupo Q, for Nicaragua and Costa Rica to expand its business in Central America further. Active Motors SA will support TVS Motor with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management (CRM).

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer.