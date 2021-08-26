Titan Company slips as Sebi penalises six individuals for violating insider trading norms

Titan Company is currently trading at Rs. 1811.80, down by 10.25 points or 0.56% from its previous closing of Rs. 1822.05 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1827.80 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1834.10 and Rs. 1808.00 respectively. So far 17008 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1892.25 on 23-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1076.00 on 24-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1892.25 and Rs. 1808.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 161479.42 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 52.90%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 28.49% and 18.61% respectively.

Capital markets regulator Sebi has penalised six individuals for violating insider trading norms in the matter of Titan Company.

The regulator has levied a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on Muniraj Radhakrishnan, Gangadhar Sudheer Kallihal, Punit Juneja, Jayraj P, Arjun Ramji Vishwakarma and Mekat George. In six separate orders, Sebi said these individuals were employees or designated persons of Titan at the time of the violation.

Titan Company is an Indian designer and manufacturer of watches, jewellery, precision engineering components and other accessories including sunglasses, wallets, bags and belts.

Please share this news







