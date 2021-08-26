Reliance Industries zooms on planning to create super app adding Just Dial offerings

Reliance Industries is currently trading at Rs. 2227.60, up by 25.30 points or 1.15% from its previous closing of Rs. 2202.30 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2207.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2244.85 and Rs. 2204.90 respectively. So far 179319 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2368.80 on 16-Sep-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1830.00 on 29-Jan-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2244.85 and Rs. 2132.45 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1506758.25 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 50.59%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 38.20% and 11.03% respectively.

Reliance Industries is planning to create a super app by integrating the offerings of local search engine Just Dial, which it had acquired recently, as it aims to be the number one player in the ecommerce space. Currently, it offers Jiomart for online grocery retail and mobile application App, My Jio and the one stop super app is likely to be a marketplace of services and offerings, delivered via in-house technology and through third-party integrations.

Reliance Industries is India’s largest private sector company. The company’s activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and 4G digital services.

