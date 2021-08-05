Tips To Reduce Your Payment Processing Charges

Do you often wonder about payment gateway charges and look for ways to reduce them? If so, then this blog might put a stop to all your queries.

Having an online business is a dream come true until business owners come across the payment gateways charges, and suddenly it becomes a hectic task. But that’s not an issue if you know ways to reduce all your payment processing charges.

As a business owner, it is a must to implement tactics that can help you maximize your profit and cut losses that are weighing you down.

Online payment is the way to go for business.

But first things first,

What is Meant by Payment Processing Fee?

Online payment fees are the charges incurred by business owners when handling client transactions. The amount of payment fees paid to a merchant is determined by several criteria, including the proposed transaction risk level, the kind of card used, and the pricing strategy chosen by certain payment providers. Collecting an online payment appears to be a straightforward operation, but it is typically a multi-step process that involves numerous parties.

When a consumer pays with a card, the merchant’s gateway system sends the payment details to a payment gateway, which subsequently transmits it to the card organization that provided the card. The card organization then refers to the bank that provided the cards to the user. Lastly, banks can accept or decline the payment. After a successful payment, the client or merchant both receives the confirmation of the transaction, and all this happens in a second just because of the fast processing system.

Tips to Reduce Payment Gateway Charges

Sometimes as a business owner, it is overwhelming to deal with all kinds of payment gateway charges. But luckily, there are ways to reduce it.

Go with an Affordable Payment Processor – The first thing a business owner can do is prefer a payment process company that charges a reasonable rate. Several payment processors participate in unethical conduct, forcing firms to have insanely high reserve requirements and incur various fees for things that any respectable processor should provide as part of their standard services. When it comes to credit card processing, high-risk businesses frequently encounter considerable challenges since the processors may impose additional restrictions. Always examine how a payment processor’s pricing structure operates and whether they take any proportion of transactions to fulfill a reserve requirement while negotiating with them. Having said these, make sure you don’t compromise with critical aspects just in order to save a few bucks.

Implement Address Verification Service – The next tip to reduce payment gateway charges or the risk of any kind of fraudulent activity is to implement an address verification service. An AVS compels customers to fill in their addresses throughout the checkout process, making it the most efficient strategy for fighting identity theft. The address is compared to the address mentioned with the issuing bank whenever the transaction takes place. Credit card issuers frequently provide cheaper interchange rates to businesses that use AVS on their eCommerce systems.

Properly Set Up Your Account and Terminal – Often, business owners overlook the most straightforward method that can cause them extra dollars. If you provide false financial information while setting up your account, you risk paying additional processing fees. The cost structure of a payment processor is influenced by how the account is set up. It is crucial to consider the sort of business, the kind of transactions, and the number of transactions.

Settle Transactions Quickly – Merchants transmit their payments to be finalized in batches, usually at the working day’s closing. In most cases, the best exchange rate is obtained by paying costs within 24 hours. You may be subjected to an interchange downgrading if you do not comply. By settling transactions quickly, you’ll be able to take advantage of the greatest interchange return of equity for activities that day.

Accept Payment in Person – While many internet companies cannot do this, in-person payments have a cheaper processing charge since they are less vulnerable to fraud. It is best to avoid collecting credit card transactions over the phone whenever possible. Also, encourage consumers to pay for their goods in person.

Pay Attention to Statements – Finally, the last way to reduce payment gateway charges is to examine your statement frequently. Regrettably, many processors progressively raise their costs over time. Pricing adjustments are usually mentioned in your statement, but business owners often ignore them. You’ll be ready to bargain terms with your existing processor or choose a payment provider that is more tailored to your specific company needs if you notice these changes early.

In conclusion, as a growing business owner, it is a must to go with a payment processor that has comparatively lower pricing and payment gateway charges. Because at the end of the day, you don't want to regret it.

