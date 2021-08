The approval for world’s first DNA based ‘ZyCov-D’ vaccine of Zydus Universe is a testimony to the innovative zeal of India’s scientists: PM

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has said that the approval for world’s first DNA based ‘ZyCov-D’ vaccine of Zydus Universe is a testimony to the innovative zeal of India’s scientists.

In response to a tweet by CDSCO India Info, the Prime Minister said;

“India is fighting COVID-19 with full vigour. The approval for world’s first DNA based ‘ZyCov-D’ vaccine of @ZydusUniverse is a testimony to the innovative zeal of India’s scientists. A momentous feat indeed.”

***

Please share this news