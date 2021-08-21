Government Constitutes a Committee for doubling the production and quadrupling the exports of handlooms in a span of 3 years:

The Government has constituted a Committee headed by Sh. Sunil Sethi, Chairman, Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) New Delhi, yesterday, in pursuance of the announcement made on the occasion of National Handloom Day on 7th August 2021 for doubling the production and quadrupling the exports of handlooms in a span of 3 years. The Committee with following composition is constituted to suggest a roadmap to achieve these targets:

Sh. Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI, New Delhi, Chairman

Members

Dr. Sudha Dhingra, Professor, NIFT, New Delhi Ms. Shefali Vaidya, Freelance writer, Pune Ms. Anagha Gaisas, Owner, M/s Saudamini Handlooms, Pune Sh. Suket Dhir, Fashion Designer, New Delhi Sh. Sunil Alagh, MD, M/s SKA Advisors Pvt. Ltd. & Former MD and CEO M/s Britannia Industries Ltd., Mumbai Dr. K.N. Prabhu. M/s Paradigm International, Karur Sh. Hetal R. Mehta, Chairman, Science Engineering & Science Engineering & Technological Upliftment Foundation (SETU), Surat

Zonal Directors, Sh. Manoj Jain and Sh. S. Bandyopadhyay will be associated with the Committee to facilitate in providing necessary inputs.

The Terms of Reference of the Committee are as follows:

To suggest the strategy and policy framework for doubling the production and for improving the quality of handloom products with the aim of enhancing income of the weavers. To suggest ways for partnering and collaboration of handloom weavers agencies with the designers, buying houses and institutions, organizations and exporters. To suggest measures for quadrupling exports of Handloom products. To suggest the ways and means for improving the marketing of handloom products in domestic market. To suggest the measure for improving the input supplies (raw materials, credit, technology upgradation, skilling, designs etc. )

The Committee shall be paid TA/DA for need based travel in the country. The Committee shall submit its preliminary recommendations within 30 days and final report within 45 days from the day of constitution the Committee.

