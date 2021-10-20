Tata Coffee jumps on reporting 47% rise in Q2 consolidated net profit

Tata Coffee is currently trading at Rs. 247.75, up by 13.55 points or 5.79% from its previous closing of Rs. 234.20 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 240.20 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 254.00 and Rs. 240.20 respectively. So far 1415830 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 254.00 on 19-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 91.15 on 24-Feb-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 254.00 and Rs. 227.90 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 4621.63 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 57.48%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 5.25% and 37.26% respectively.

Tata Coffee has reported 18.02% fall in its net profit at Rs 18.29 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to net profit of Rs 22.31 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 3.78% at Rs 199.36 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 207.19 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported 46.72% rise in its net profit attributable to shareholders of Rs 34.04 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as against net profit of Rs 23.20 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 1.41% at Rs 554.32 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 546.63 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

