Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame Arrives At Battleground Of 1971 Indo Pak War : Laungewala

Jaipur : The Western Cardinal Victory Flame reached Laungewala on 10th July 2021, where it was received by Mrs Surinder Kaur Chandpuri, wife of Late Brig Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri, Mahavir Chakra, Vishisht Seva Medal at the Laungewala War Memorial on 10 July 2021.

Lieutenant General PS Minhas, General Officer Commanding, Konark Corps laid a wreath in the honour of all the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice while fighting gallantly for the motherland in the 1971 operations at Laungewala. Lieutenant General PS Minhas, General Officer Commanding, Konark Corps and Late Brigadier Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri Mahavir Chakra, Vishisht Seva Medal both belong to the same village.

Lieutenant General PS Minhas and Mrs Surinder Kaur Chandpuri collected soil from the Laungewala Yudh Sthal, the very spot where, (then Major) Late Brigadier Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri, on 05 Dec 1971 while commanding a company of 23 PUNJAB thwarted the Pakistani attack and inflicted heavy casualities on enemy and forced them to retreat.

The Victory Flame will be taken along the BharatMala to include Tanot and SAM in the coming days and Munabao for its onward journey, as it continues to inspire future generations & kindle the patriotic fervour.

