Stellantis Announces Key Leadership Appointments for India & Asia Pacific Region

Udapur : Stellantis India & Asia Pacific has today announced key leadership appointments for its operations both within in India and the region.

Mr. Roland Bouchara, has been appointed to the role ofCEO &Managing Director for Stellantis in India with full responsibility for the Jeep and Citroën national sales companies (NSCs), coupled with the Group’s manufacturing operations.

Since 2017, Rolandhas successfully led the CitroënIndia operations in his capacity as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the brand. This included end-to-end execution of the recent launch of the Citroën Brand and its first product in India – the new Citroën C5 Aircross.

Roland has a strong and diverse experience in international automotive &consulting businesses. Prior to joining Groupe PSA in 2017, Rolandheld several key leadership positions at Renaultincluding, Managing Director UK, Head of Europe NSCs (Germany, UK, Spain &Italy) and SVP Sales &Marketing for Asia Pacific and China.

Dr. Partha Datta, assumes responsibility forEngineering, Design, Research &Development (R&D) operations across the India & Asia Pacific Region. Since 2019, Partha has led FCA India as President and Managing Director, including the successful launch of the new Jeep Compass and locally assembled Jeep Wrangler.

Partha joined FCA in 1999 as an engineer. Over the past twenty years, he has worked in senior leadership positions across international industrial and commercial operations, governance, business development projects, engineering and vehicle integration. During his tenure at FCA, Partha was also the Director of Technical Centres in Chennai and Pune, as well as the Head of Product Engineering in China.

Carl Smiley, Chief Operating Officer, Stellantis India & Asia Pacific, announced the appointments today.

“I’m very pleased to announce both Roland and Partha in their new roles for Stellantis.

“An accomplished international sales and marketing executive, Roland brings a wealth of commercial experience to his new role as CEO & Managing Director in India. He will be responsible fordevelopingand expandingStellantis’ brands, network and business operations in India – a key growth market of focus for the Company globally.

“With his extensive innovation and product development experience, Partha was the ideal candidate to lead Stellantis’ engineering, design and R&D operations for the region. Partha was instrumental in delivering the Jeep brand’s localized product plan in India and will lead a team focused on delivering the regional product strategy, coupled with identifying and delivering new opportunities for growth,” said Mr. Smiley.

Both Roland and Partha assume their new roles effective immediately.

