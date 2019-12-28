Sri Lanka: TNA accuses incumbent government of damaging reconciliation process

TNA spokesman M.A. Sumanthiran told media the government’s decision to sing the national anthem only in Sinhala at the upcoming National day celebration indicates the direction in which the government is moving in order to create a singular, majoritarian rule.

The Tamil MP asserted if they are not to sing the national anthem in Tamil, it indicates that the government is telling the Tamils not to sing the national anthem at all. His comments came as new government under President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has changed the tradition of past few years of singing national anthem both in Sinhala and Tamil.

Sumanthiran said that when a new government came into office in 2015, they started moving in the direction of national reconciliation but claimed the trajectory has been turned around and the current government is doing everything to mar the process.

The spokesman noted that in order to enjoy equal citizenship rights, there must be power-sharing adding political power must be shared in such a way that even those who are in the minority community can exercise political power in this country.

President Gotabaya has asserted that development should be the priority for minorities and not power devolution.