SpiceJet makes it to the prestigious Skytrax “World Top 20 LCC” rankings

SpiceJet, India’s favourite airline has for the first time made to the prestigious Skytrax “World Top 20 LCC” rankings. SpiceJet was ranked 16th in the World Top 20 LCC category at the Skytrax 2021 World Airline Awards. SpiceJet also jumped 31 places to achieve the 88th rank in the “World Top 100 Airlines” ranking.

The World Airline Awards began in 1999 when Skytrax launched its first global, annual airline customer satisfaction survey. Over 100 customer nationalities participated in the 2019-2021 global passenger satisfaction survey where 13.42 million eligible survey entries were included in the final results.

SpiceJet has been innovating constantly to enhance customer experience while offering a safe and comfortable journey during the pandemic. SpiceJet was the first airline to introduce Zero Change Fee in March 2021. The airline had earlier introduced a COVID insurance cover including tests, medication and consultations upon testing positive for COVID-19. The airline also introduced SpiceJet Extra seat which allows passengers the option to book two or more seats to make their travel more comfortable and hassle-free.

