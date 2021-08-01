SpiceJet flies high on launching SpiceFlex Fares

SpiceJet is currently trading at Rs. 74.90, up by 0.75 points or 1.01% from its previous closing of Rs. 74.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 73.35 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 76.10 and Rs. 73.35 respectively. So far 186656 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 107.95 on 11-Dec-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 45.35 on 04-Aug-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 78.10 and Rs. 73.35 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 4507.14 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 59.54%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 3.24% and 37.22% respectively.

SpiceJet has launched ‘SpiceFlex’ – a special fare that allows customers to make unlimited free changes to their flight bookings in the same fare type and also comes packed with a host of amazing complimentary services.

Customers who opt for SpiceFlex fare will get unlimited free changes, if the change request is for the same fare type (SpiceFlex fare). In case the customer opts for a different fare type other than the SpiceFlex fare, a one-time free change would be allowed. These changes are allowed for date change and/or flight change on the originally booked sector only. Customer will have to pay the fare difference (if any) applicable at the time of opting for free change option. These special fares are available on Direct Domestic and International routes.

SpiceJet is India’s favourite airline that has made flying affordable for more Indians than ever before.

