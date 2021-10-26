Glenmark inches up on launching fixed dose combination

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at Rs. 488.60, up by 2.50 points or 0.51% from its previous closing of Rs. 486.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 486.55 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 491.65 and Rs. 486.55 respectively. So far 2292 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 690.60 on 19-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 442.15 on 25-Mar-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 521.00 and Rs. 477.35 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 13716.19 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 46.65%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 34.96% and 18.40% respectively.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has launched a fixed dose combination (FDC) of its novel, patent protected, globally researched Sodium Glucose Co-Transporter Inhibitor (SGLT2i) – Remogliflozin Etabonate and another widely used DPP4 inhibitor (Dipeptidyl Peptidase 4 inhibitor) – Vildagliptin, with Metformin (first-line medication for the treatment of type 2 diabetes). This fixed drug combination is indicated for the management of Type 2 diabetes.

The combination contains Remogliflozin (100 mg) + Vildagliptin (50 mg) + Metformin (500/1000 mg) in a fixed dose and must be taken twice daily to improve glycemic control in patients. The company has launched the same under two brand names Remo MV and Remozen MV.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across Generics, Specialty and OTC business with operations in over 50 countries.

