Somany Ceramics trades higher on opening New Somany Exclusive Store in Vadodara

Somany Ceramics is currently trading at Rs. 699.00, up by 4.00 points or 0.58% from its previous closing of Rs. 695.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 688.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 704.95 and Rs. 685.25 respectively. So far 468 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘T ‘ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 748.00 on 04-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 144.70 on 09-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 720.00 and Rs. 670.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 2905.11 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 54.77%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 22.64% and 22.59% respectively.

Somany Ceramics has come up with a New Somany Exclusive Store in Vadodara, Gujarat. The Somany exclusive store is spread over 2000 Sq. Ft. providing the current and potential customers of the brand a satisfying experience by displaying the extensive portfolio of products ranging from tiles across various tile categories, including floor tiles, polished vitrified tiles, glazed vitrified tiles, digital tiles. The exclusive store has very sophisticatedly displayed the wide range of bath ware and sanitary ware products. The exclusive store launch strengthens the market presence of SOMANY in Vadodara and Gujarat with being a second exclusive store in the city and twelfth exclusive store in the state.

Somany Ceramics is in the business of manufacturing and trading of tiles, Sanitaryware and Bath Fittings.

