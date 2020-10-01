Shriram Super 111 Wheat Seed increases yield of wheat for farmers in Rajasthan

Udaipur : Farmers from Rajasthan have reported an increased yield through wheat variety, Shriram Super 111 Seed by Shriram Farm Solutions a unit of DCM Shriram Limited. Shriram Farm Solutions has developed innovative research-driven products to enable farmers enhance their crop yield and farm productivity.

Since their launch, Shriram Super 111 wheat seed has gained popularity among farmers in various regions in Rajasthan. The variety has been developed by world-renowned wheat scientists at Shriram Fertilizers and Chemicals.

Shriram Super 111 wheat seed is popular due to its yield superiority over several other wheat varieties. Along with this, the additional traits of more fodder, shining bold grain and good ‘chapati’ making quality makes it the preferred choice of seed for wheat in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat

Bholenath Yogi, a farmer from Bhilwara, Rajasthan, sowed Shriram Super 111 wheat seed in 4 acres of his land after seeing a demonstration last year from Shriram Farm Solutions in the village.

He is extremely delighted by his decision as he was able to get 25 qtl/acre yield which is approx 5 qtl/acre more than what he has got from other varieties. This has translated to an additional profit of ₹ 8,000-10,000 per acre. He observed that there is a significant difference in the number of tillers per plant, length of the ear and the grain count(75-80 grains per spike as against 55-60 in other varieties). Even in bad weather, he did not face the problem of lodging in his area last year. He swears by Shriram Super 111 for higher level of production both in terms of quality and quantity.

Farmers from Rajasthan have experienced similar success using Shriram Super 111 wheat seeds. Another farmer Narendra Chaudary from Tonk, Rajsthan had sown Shriram Super 111 in 5 acre of his field. He was able to get 25-26qtl/acre yield which was 3-4qtlper acre more than other popular varieties.He witnessed 75-85 grains per spike, higher number of tillering (10-14 per plant) and greater length of the ear.His is very happy about the additional profit ₹ 6,000 he was able to get due the additional yield in Shriram Super 111.

While Shriram Super 111 has been one of the top-picks of wheat seed among farmers in Rajasthan, other varieties developed by Shriram Farm Solutions like Shriram Super 252 and Shriram Super 231 are also equally popular there due to their superior performances in last few years.