Sandip Soparrkar appointed as board of director for International Business School, Washington (IBSW)

The new year begins with a bang for renowned dancer choreographer Dr. Sandip Soparrkar as he has a new feather in his cap. The International Business School of Washington (IBSW) has appointed Dr. Soparrkar as a new Panel Member in board of Directors. Working to promote young and upcoming artists for almost 20 years, Sandip is instrumental in bringing the classic Latin and Ballroom dances and other world dances to Indian shores. He has also been conducting workshops and giving speeches about the importance of art and dance in one’s life all over the world.

On his new appointment Dr. Sandip Soparrkar said, “I am honoured that IBSW has offered me this post, I am thankful to Mr Vinay Lamba and the committee of IBSW for choosing me for this prestigious international position.”

Talking about having Dr. Sandip Soparrkar on it’s panel as board of director Mr Vinay Lamba, President IBSW said, “We at International Business School of Washington welcome Dr Soparrkar as the new board member, we know that his vast experience and involvement in the national and international communities would be a great asset to our organization.”

Mr Lamba further added, “Dr Soparrkar brings additional knowledge, talent, experience and perspectives to the board, he along with other board members will play very significant role in providing guidance by contributing to the school’s culture, strategic focus, effectiveness and vision, as well as serving as a global ambassador. “