Rustic Art launches Serve Clean to preserve the essential nutrients in your Vegetables and Fruits

Rustic Art, a home-grown organic personal & homecare brand recently launched Serve Clean – a 100 per cent natural and organic Vegetable & Fruit Wash. The Soapnut Tamarind powdered formulation is curated to get rid of wax, dirt, bacteria and pesticides from vegetables and fruits. Enriched with Colloidal Silver, it has a strong anti-bacterial property that works effectively against all types of fungus, bacteria, and pathogens. Colloidal Silver combined with other ingredients makes the formula more potent and invincible.

The extremely porous skins on vegetables and fruits easily absorb the chemicals from soap. While consuming these food items, the residues of soap or detergent absorbed by the vegetable might get ingested directly. This could lead to various health troubles like diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain, nausea and other such issues. Some of these issues may falsely look like COVID-19 symptoms causing panic. Therefore, it is imperative to opt for an organic wash that helps cleanse the dangerous carcinogens without leaving any residue.

Sunita Jaju, Founder & Director, Chief Formulator, Rustic Art (Brand owned by Erina Eco Craft Pvt. Ltd.) said, “Our endeavour has always been to serve consumers with sustainable solutions derived from natural sources. In view of the pandemic, consumers are more inclined towards eco-friendly products for safety and hygiene. We curated a 100% organic powdered wash that is free of chemical fragrance, preservative, sulphate and synthetic colour. Most vegetable and fruit washes in the market use up a lot of water to get rid of the residue from the surface. Serve Clean is a highly water efficient and safe formula which requires very less water to rinse off. “

Rustic Art’s Serve Clean powder consists of Baking Soda which eliminates pesticides and dirt while Sodium Per Carbonate retains the nutrients and vitamins in the food & keeps them fresh for a longer time period. With natural cleansers like Soapnut (Reetha), it helps to get rid of the wax and other toxic chemicals on the surface. It also removes dubious elements from the surface of vegetables and fruits with Tamarind. The natural chelating agents like Sodium Gluconate and Potassium Alum helps to bind the heavy metals and dirt & help them settle down into the water bath.

The powdered formula is water-efficient in nature while making the waste-water recyclable for urban-gardening and other household chores. It requires much lesser water to wash and a simple water bath can be used to clean the produce. It also helps to retain the freshness in the fruits and vegetables post washing for at least twice the usual time-frame and hence prevents food wastage.

